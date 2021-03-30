Watch this new, revealing mini-documentary with Girl In Red

Girl In Red has released a new, 11-minute documentary via Spotify. You can watch it below.

A statement about the clip says the artist’s “bubbly personality shines, as she cracks jokes and spins a basketball while playing show-and-tell in her childhood bedroom.”

It adds: “The serotonin molecule she bought in [honour] of her new single, her grandmother’s metronome, her bass, her cello, a spiderweb…her fingerboard ramps, and even her diary.”

Girl In Red, whose real name is Marie Ulven, accompanies the new mini-documentary with her Finneas-produced single, ‘Serotonin’.

A synopsis adds: “After a jaunt through the snowy forest in Marie’s hometown of Horten, Norway, we learn about her early inspiration for making music. Her close bond with her family is clear, and we’re let into their circle as her [mum] shares old photos and memories of her upbringing – from her tomboy style to her fear of flying to her sexuality.”

“As Marie revs up for a return to live music, a busy album promo cycle, and arena-headlining ambitions, she shares who keeps her the most grounded: Luna, her Bernese Mountain dog!”

Speaking about her plans for the debut album in January, Girl In Red said: “There’s some crazy shit going down on this album. I can tell you that for sure.”

“I’m doing things I’ve never done before. It’s a very, very ambitious album,” she added, promising that the album will feature similar styles to her earlier work “except way, way cooler”: “This is some grown, 2.0 shit.”

The NME 100 alumni and previous Big Read cover star returned with the huge Finneas-produced new single ‘Serotonin’ earlier this month, along with details of her hotly anticipated debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

Recent years have seen Girl In Red release a string of singles and EPs – with ‘Chapter One’ and ‘Chapter Two’ collected together and released on vinyl as the ‘Beginnings’ compilation in 2019. Back in December, she released the one-off Christmas single ‘Two Queens In A King-sized Bed‘.