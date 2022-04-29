Watch three new music videos from Higher Brothers rapper Masiwei’s solo album ‘Humble Swag’

Masiwei of Chinese rap group Higher Brothers has released three new music videos from his new solo album, ‘Humble Swag’.

The Chinese rapper released three very different music videos for ‘For Your Eyes Only’, ‘Lale Lale’ and ‘Humble Swag’ via 88rising YouTube channel on Wednesday (April 27).

Directed by Masiwei and NONAME, the ‘For Your Eyes Only’ music video sees the rapper break into a vault to steal a precious diamond, only to be caught and interrogated.

In the Mamesjao-directed video for ‘Humble Swag’, Masiwei and his posse rap on the streets, the rapper dressing up variously as a hitman, a soccer player and a mafia boss. He also pays homage to 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ by hanging upside down for a portion of the video.

Lastly, the ‘Lale Lale’ video comprises green-screen footage and animations that cast the rapper into different settings, including rapping while sitting on the toilet in the middle of the road, in front of the Mercedes-Benz Arena and more. See all the videos below.

Masiwei released his third solo album ‘Humble Swag’ on April 13. The album also includes previously released single ‘SNTS’, which received a music video in mid-March.

‘Humble Swag’ follows Masiwei’s sophomore solo record ‘Dark Horse’, which was released in February 2021. Masiwei also featured on 88rising’s 2021 soundtrack to the Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alongside fellow 88rising labelmates Rich Brian and Warren Hue on the track ‘Lazy Susan’, which also included 21 Savage.