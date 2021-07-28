Watch Titi Radjo Padmaja’s solemn music video for ‘Leave And Goodbye’

Indonesian musician and actress Titi Radjo Padmaja has released a music video for her latest single, ‘Leave And Goodbye’.

The music video arrived on streaming platforms last Friday (July 23). The pop ballad touches upon the topic of finally learning to let go. “Now I understand that there are many forms of love, including in letting go of things. I understand that letting things go is not always a bad thing,” she said via a press release.

The Davy Linggar-produced music video sees the artist driving around a city, visiting places that shaped treasured memories.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Leave And Goodbye’ below.

‘Leave And Goodbye’ was produced and composed by Padmaja, and features fellow singer-songwriter Petra Sihombing as a co-writer. “I would like to portray that ‘Leave and Goodbye’ is part of the contemplation process that often passes before one person reaches the highest stage, which is the acceptance stage of herself,” she said of the track.

The track also serves as Padmaja’s first release under a new moniker after a long hiatus from music. Padmaja had previously released music as Titi Rajo Bintang and Titi Sjuman.

Titi Radjo Padmaja and Petra Sihombing are both scheduled to perform at the upcoming Safe Room virtual concert on Saturday (July 31). The livestream features a stacked lineup of Indonesian talent including the likes of Afgan, .Feast, Nadin Amizah and more.

Advertisement

The Safe Room virtual concert aims to raise funds for healthcare workers, residents affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the provision of aid to healthcare facilities across Indonesia.