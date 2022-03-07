Watch Tool perform ‘Undertow’ for the first time in 20 years

Tool performed their 1993 song ‘Undertow’ for the first time in 20 years at a show in the US last week – check out the footage below.

The Los Angeles band played at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday night (March 3) as part of their COVID-delayed 2022 world tour, which kicked off in January.

Midway through the 12-song setlist, Tool surprised the crowd by playing the title track from their debut studio album for the first time since April 2022 (via Setlist.FM). Tool didn’t perform ‘Undertow’ at their next concert in Columbus, Ohio last night (March 6).

You can see fan-shot footage here:

Tool’s current tour was postponed by almost two years, with the band having shelved their live plans when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

During their first show back on January 10, the group dusted off a handful of songs that hadn’t been performed live for a number of years. ‘Pushit’ and ‘Hooker With A Penis’ hadn’t appeared on the setlist since 2014, and ‘Right In Two’ since 2011.

Tool’s tour of North America wraps on March 20 in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of a run of UK and European dates, which starts on April 23 in Copenhagen and concludes on May 24 in Budapest.

Tool’s remaining 2022 tour dates are as follows:

MARCH

08 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

10 – Chicago, Illinois, Chicago United Center

12 – Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha CHI Health Center

13 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minneapolis Target Center

15 – Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City T-Mobile Center

17 – Moline, Illinois, Moline TaxSlayer Center

18 – St Louis, Missouri, St Louis Enterprise Center

20 – Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

APRIL

23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

25 – Oslo, Spektrum

26 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

28 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

29 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

MAY

02 – Manchester, AO Arena

04 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

06 – Dublin, 3Arena

09 – London, The O2

12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena

13 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

21 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

23 – Prague, O2 Arena

24 – Budapest, SportAréna

Tool’s latest studio album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, came out back in 2019 – check out NME‘s five-star review here

Earlier this month, the band released a reimagined version of their 1992 single ‘Opiate’ ahead of an accompanying short film that’s due for release on Blu-ray next Friday (March 18).