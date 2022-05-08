Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of The Cranberries‘ classic protest song ‘Zombie’ – check it out below.

The clip comes as the next chapter in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing live performance as a result of lockdown.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’ and The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’. Last week the pair took on Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows‘.

This week (May 8) Willcox and Fripp have covered The Cranberries’ 1994 hit ‘Zombie’, and offered “hope and love to children in danger everywhere” – check it out below.

‘Zombie’ was originally written in response to the deaths of two young children who had been killed in the IRA bombing in Warrington, when two devices hidden in litter bins were detonated.

“I was quite young, but I remember being devastated about the innocent children being pulled into that kind of thing. So I suppose that’s why I was saying, ‘It’s not me’ – that even though I’m Irish it wasn’t me, I didn’t do it. Because being Irish, it was quite hard, especially in the UK when there was so much tension,” said The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan about the track in 2017.

In 2020, Miley Cyrus covered the track for the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) festival.

“I think it’s reflective of everything that we’ve really seen this year. I know that it’s obviously an important song to Ireland, but I felt like it was reflective of everything that I was going through here in the States also,” Cyrus said about her choice of cover.

“And I just felt like it was really timely, even though it was a cover and maybe an older song, it just felt like it was super right now.”

Back in August, Toyah Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox said “‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.”