Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ – check it out below.

The clip comes as the next chapter in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing live performance as a result of lockdown.

The series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’ and Kaiser Chiefs‘ ‘I Predict A Riot’. Last week’s cover saw the pair deliver their take on Michael Jackson’s ‘Give In To Me’ with Fripp dressed up like Slash from Guns N’ Roses.

This week though (April 24) the pair have taken on The Who classic, ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ complete with wind machine and outtake compilation. Check it out below.

“This week is a belter and we at team Toyah And Robert have slipped in some classic bloopers that were too good to leave out,” reads the description.

The Who are currently on the first leg of their huge ‘The Who Hits Back!’ 2022 North American tour.

Speaking of the tour, Roger Daltrey said: “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.

“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

Meanwhile, back in August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox said “‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.”