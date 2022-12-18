Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp perform ‘Sensational’ for Sunday Lunch

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch series – but in a break with tradition, they haven’t done a cover song.

Instead, this week’s Sunday Lunch sees Willcox performing her own song, ‘Sensational (Posh Redux)’, on which Fripp is featured, which was released on Friday (December 16).

The characteristically bonkers video sees Willcox turn a hat on Fripp’s head upside down and crack eggs in it, before pouring in flour, milk and what looks like vanilla extract, all while Fripp plays his guitar while looking increasingly confused. At the end, Willcox pulls a stuffed toy unicorn out of the hat.

You can watch the video below:

Last week, the pair took on a festive cover, performing the seasonal classic ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’.

Willcox and Fripp began their Sunday Lunch cover series during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, with Willcox telling The Guardian the following year that she had started the series to help her husband cope with the shutdown.

“My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said when discussing the series during an interview with the Telegraph.

“My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” the guitarist continued. “So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

The couple plan to take their Sunday Lunch series on the road in 2023. They announced a joint tour back in June of this year, but have not yet locked in when and where they’ll be playing.