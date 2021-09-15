Watch the trailer for Coldplay’s archive ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ performance from 2000

Coldplay have shared the new trailer for their rarely seen ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ live performance that was filmed back in 2000.

The session was originally recorded ahead of the release of the band’s debut album ‘Parachutes’, which came out in July 2000.

The ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ performance is now set to be added to The Coda Collection, which launched back in February and is currently only available in the US through Amazon Prime.

The intimate live performance sees Coldplay playing such tracks as ‘Trouble’, ‘Don’t Panic’, ‘Shiver’ and ‘Yellow’. Footage of the 2000 performance has never been seen outside of the Netherlands – and you can see a trailer for Coldplay’s ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ below.

In other Coldplay news, the band are set to release their BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’ on September 24.

The track will feature on Coldplay’s forthcoming new Max Martin-produced album ‘Music of the Spheres’, which is set for release on October 15.

“Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music,” the band said in a note to their fans when announcing ‘Music of the Spheres’.

Coldplay will be among the acts that will perform live as part of Global Citizen Live later this month.

The charity gigs will take place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream on September 25.

The band will also play the opening show at the newly renamed Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington next month.