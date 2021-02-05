Watch Travis Scott and Ludwig Göransson discuss their ‘Tenet’ song ‘The Plan’

Travis Scott and Ludwig Göransson discuss how their Tenet end credits song ‘The Plan’ came together in a new interview released by Warner Bros.

In it, the film’s composer Göransson explains that after he and director Christopher Nolan sent Scott a snippet of the film, the rapper was so excited that Nolan invited him over to the studio to watch the whole thing. As a result, Scott was one of the first people in the world to see the film in full.

Scott goes on to talk about how watching the film inspired his songwriting process for ‘The Plan’, saying, “The visuals, the actors, the emotions, the camera angles. The sounds, man… The music was so loud, bro. It was the first time I’d ever seen a movie like this.”

Scott adds that after seeing the film and having a conversation with Nolan, he had “exactly what [he] needed” to write the song’s lyrics.

Scott and Göransson go on to break down how the song developed, discussing how Göransson went over to Scott’s studio and showed him some of the sounds he was already using within the film. “We took those sounds, and I kind of made a beat out of that,” Scott explains.

Scott goes on to emphasise the influence that all elements of the film had on creating the song, saying, “From the beat, to the vocals, to the lyrics, it’s all derived from this picture. Literally, inspired by, that word got to be emphasised.”

“I mean, I think it’s a perfect description [of the film],” Göransson adds. “If you don’t have two and a half hours to watch the movie, you have three and a half minutes to listen to the song, and you’ll get the concept through listening to the song.”

“When I heard it the first time, I immediately felt like I was in the protagonist’s head, following his everyday activities, following his goal and mission. Writing a song with that perspective I thought was so cool,” the producer said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott is asked how writing a song for a film compares with writing a song for an album.

“Making music is personally coming from me and my life experiences. I think, specifically for this, it’s embodying a feeling in a moment that’s been captured. In albums, you kind of take your life stories and put them into lyrics, spread them out across 16 songs,” he says.

“It wasn’t moreso about me and where I actually grew up and my experiences, but me in this world of Tenet.”

Towards the end of the interview, the rapper and composer are asked if they would be interested in collaborating again, to which Scott emphatically replies, “Hell yeah we working together”.

Earlier this week Göransson was nominated for Best Original Score at this year’s Golden Globe Awards for his contribution to Tenet. Last year, Göransson won his first Emmy Award for his work on the score to The Mandalorian.