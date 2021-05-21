Watch Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and DJ Regard perform ‘You’ on ‘Fallon’

Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and DJ Regard have teamed up to perform their collaborative single ‘You’ for the first time on television.

Appearing on last night’s (May 20) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the three artists gave a sultry rendition of the pop track, with dark lights and neon accents giving the performance a club-like feel.

The trio were unable to perform in the same room due to living in different countries, but seamless production and the large ‘YOU’ projected behind them led to the illusion that they were.

Check out the performance below.

The track officially arrived last month, after Sivan first teased it on his TikTok account. It’s a dancey tune, with lyrics referencing still being caught up on someone well after the relationship has ended.

‘You’ marked Sivan’s first release of the year, following on from the release of his 2020 EP ‘In A Dream’. He also released a rework of the EP’s single ‘Easy’, featuring Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson.

As for McRae, the 17-year-old singer recently released her second EP titled ‘Too Young To Be Sad’, the follow up to 2020’s ‘All The Things I Never Said’. She performed a livestream for the recent EP earlier this month, with an NME review calling it “a high energy spectacle with pop star ambition”.

Regard recently earned a BRITs nomination for Best British Single with ‘Secrets’, his collaboration with London singer RAYE. They lost out to Harry Styles, who took home the award for ‘Watermelon Sugar’.