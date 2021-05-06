Watch Tuan Tigabelas, Ecko Show and Zein Panzer’s ‘Among Us’-inspired video for ‘Impostor Senayan’

Indonesian rappers Tuan Tigabelas, Ecko Show and Zein Panzer have collaborated on a new track titled ‘Impostor Senayan’.

On the track, which was produced by Basline Keinar, the trio trade fiery verses, each lashing out at copycats and “impostors” for their lack of originality.

In the Jo Waang-directed video, the three rappers find themselves surrounded by imposters clad in coloured jumpsuits and white face masks inspired by the popular mobile game, Among Us.

As of time of writing, ‘Impostor Senayan’ is only available on the YouTube channel of Indonesian hip-hop label Jenderal Petruk, and has not been uploaded on audio streaming platforms yet.

Watch the music video for ‘Impostor Senayan’ below.

A few weeks ago, Ecko Show released his latest single ‘Dunia Fana’ featuring singer-songwriter Derry Sulaiman. Zein Panzer released his latest single ‘Gaga’ in early March.

Tuan Tigabelas, on the other hand, released a live rendition of ‘Rumah’ onto streaming platforms in February, and rapped alongside Hullera, AE$OP CA$H and Matter Mos on the Southeast Asian rap posse track ‘Siapa Lagi’ last month.

Prior to that, Tuan Tigabelas joined fellow Indonesian rappers Ramengvrl, Iwa K and Saykoji for a NEXTzone virtual concert in February hosted by actor Gofar Hilman, radio emcee Feli Sumayku and karaoke artist Omleo Berkaraoke.