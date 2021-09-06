Twenty One Pilots covered My Chemical Romance‘s ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’ over the weekend for their first full show in two years.

The Ohio duo showcased several tracks from their recent album ‘Scaled And Icy‘ at Milwaukee’s Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater including ‘Good Day’, ‘No Chances’, ‘Formidable’ and ‘Shy Away’, which saw the band play a snippet of MCR’s hit. You can view footage of their cover below.

During the show, frontman Tyler Joseph said: “It’s been 632 days since we played our last show, and I can’t think of any place I’d rather than be than at Summerfest.”

The 20 song mammoth set was their first proper performance in front of fans since 2019.

Twenty One Pilots played:

1. ‘Good Day’

2. ‘No Chances’

3. ‘Stressed Out’

4. ‘Morph’ / ‘Holding On To You’

5. ‘Heathens’

6. ‘The Outside’

7. ‘Message Man’

8. ‘Lane Boy’

9. ‘Chlorine’

10. ‘Mulberry Street’

11. ‘Formidable’ / ‘Doubt’ / ‘Tear in My Heart’

12. ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ / ‘Home’ / ‘My Girl’ / ‘House Of Gold’ / ‘We Don’t Believe What’s On TV’

13. ‘Jumpsuit’

14. ‘Heavydirtysoul’

15. ‘Saturday’

16. ‘Level Of Concern’

17. ‘Ride’

18. ‘Car Radio’

19. ‘Shy Away’ / ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

20. ‘Trees’

Last month, Joseph sold a portion of the duo’s back catalogue to US-based Tempo Music Investments including the rights to ‘Stressed Out’, ‘Ride’ and ‘Heathens’.

The firm said the deal also included a new “strategic alliance” which was launched between Joseph and his long-term manager, Chris Woltman, to work alongside Tempo on other potential investments.

Twenty One Pilots released their sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’ back in May, after previewing the project with the singles ‘Shy Away’ and ‘Choker’.

The album was awarded four stars by NME and was described as an “upbeat collection that remains in their immersive universe.”