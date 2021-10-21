Watch TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun cover The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’

Yeonjun and Taehyun of Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have covered The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s hit single ‘Stay’.

The duo released a studio recording of their rendition of ‘Stay’ yesterday (October 20). The cover dropped alongside a live performance video of the song, set in a bedroom with the two singers sitting on a futon as they share a mic.

“I told you I’d change even when I knew I never could / Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you / I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey,” the pair sing on the chorus.

The TXT members’ cover of the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping song is the latest in their TXT Minitape series, where the boyabdn cover different popular songs. Previous covers in this series include Huening Kai’s rendition of ‘Youngblood’ by 5 Seconds of Summer, Taehyun’s take on ZAYN’s ‘Let Me’ and more.

Meanwhile, both Yeonjun and Taehyun have previously spoken about their desire to work with Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. “If I get the chance, if he ever visits Korea, I would love to offer The Kid LAROI a bowl of hot gukbap,” Taehyun said during their appearance on the Daebak Show With Eric Nam in August.

Last month, the group released a remix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring American singer-songwriter Mod Sun. Its accompanying music video featured never-before-seen footage from TXT’s original clip for ‘0X1=LOVESONG’, which was also the title track from ‘Freeze’.