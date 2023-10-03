Watch U2 honour Sinead O’Connor with ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ snippet at Las Vegas Sphere

U2 honoured the late Sinead O’Connor at their Las Vegas Sphere show last weekend by performing a snippet of her song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ during ‘With Or Without You’.

The Irish rockers kicked off their residency at the brand new $2 billion MSG Sphere venue at the Venetian Resort last Friday (September 29), which saw them christen the 18,000 seated structure that has 160,000 speakers and a dome-shaped wraparound LED screen.

During Saturday night’s (September 30) show, the band performed their 1987 classic ‘With Or Without You’ in which frontman Bono concluded the song with the lyrics, “Nothing compares to you“, from O’Connor’s 1990 release of the same name.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Irish music legend O’Connor died at the age of 56 in July. Police confirmed that she was found unresponsive at her home in London and was pronounced dead at the scene.

U2 are among the many artists that have paid musical tribute to O’Connor.

Niall Horan remembered her with a performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ last month, which followed Fall Out Boy’s cover of the song at a gig, while Brandi Carlile and P!nk performed it in Cincinatti, Ohio.

Bono was also among stars who attended a funeral procession for O’Connor in the Irish town of Bray, county Dublin in August.

Reviewing U2’s first Vegas show, NME wrote that it was a “dazzling” opening night that “could push the future of live music performances forward”.

It continued: “Edge previously pointed out that U2 are taking the live concert experience “to the next level” and this opening night does a fine balancing act of doing just that while also ensuring their music remains very much at the forefront.”

Elsewhere, an unreleased song from O’Connor premiered in the finale of the BBC TV show The Woman In The Wall.