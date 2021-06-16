Watch UDD perform their ‘Trese’ song ‘Paagi’ while surrounded by ‘ghosts’

Netflix Philippines has released a live video of Filipino band UDD performing ‘Paagi’, the song they wrote for the soundtrack of the animated series Trese.

The band performed the show’s theme song ‘Paagi’ at the virtual event Not Alive Concert in a darkened studio last Thursday (June 10). In keeping with the supernatural bent of Trese, the performance featured a “ghost audience”, made up of fans who submitted videos of themselves beforehand.

The concert performance was part of Trese: Before Midnight, a countdown event leading to its premiere. UDD were commissioned to write and perform the theme song for Trese, which premiered last Friday (June 11).

Watch the performance, which incorporates scenes from the show itself, below:

Trese is an adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name, written by Budjette Tan and illustrated by Kajo Baldisimo. The show’s titular character is voiced by Shay Mitchell in its English version and Liza Soberano in the Filipino version.

In NME’s four-star review of Trese, Karl R. De Mesa writes that although not “perfect”, the show’s “tropical gothic flair will keep viewers coming back”.

Trese director Jay Oliva revealed to NME that he and writer-producer Tanya Yuson have already plotted out a story for its second season, though it has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

“We do know where to go, Tanya and I. We’ve plotted it out,” said Oliva. “We’re hoping that we get a big order for the next season.”