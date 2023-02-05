Watch Unwound’s first reunion show in Seattle

Unwound performed their first reunion show in Seattle last night (February 4) – check out the full set below.

The band are now back after a 20-year hiatus and took to the stage for their first official show at the Showbox in Seattle, Washington. The post-hardcore band formed in 1991 and released seven albums over their ten years together, the last being 2001’s ‘Leaves Turn Inside You’. They disbanded a year later.

Last night’s setlist was 18 songs long in total and included material from their albums ‘Leaves Turn Inside You’, ‘Fake Train’, ‘New Plastic Ideas’ and ‘Repetition’.

Advertisement

Check out the full concert here:

Last week, the band announced a surprise “warm-up” show at AAMC Ballroom in Astoria, Oregon ahead of the. The event was limited to 200 people and videos were not allowed according to Paste.

You can see the full list of the band’s upcoming dates below and get any remaining tickets here.

FEBRUARY

06 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

MARCH

07 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Advertisement

In the linear notes of some of the band’s collections released over the last decade, they had dismissed the idea of a reunion altogether. “When we put Unwound on the shelf in 2002, we never thought we’d return to the project,” drummer Sara Lund said in a statement about their reunion last year. “Starting over again is a rebellious act against our failure,” guitarist Justin Trosper added.

The band held its first reunion practice, secretly, in April 2022, according to a press statement.

The band’s bassist, Vern Rumsey, died in 2020 aged 47. Rumsey formed Unwound with guitarist/vocalist Justin Trosper and drummer Brandt Sandeno in 1991, with Sara Lund replacing Sandeno the following year. Rumsey performed on every Unwound record, from their self-titled 1991 debut until their eighth and final album, 2001’s critically-acclaimed ‘Leaves Turn Inside You’. Unwound broke up a year later in 2002.

Jared Warren who has worked with the likes of Karp, Melvins, and Big Business will be playing bass for the band’s upcoming concerts.

Scott Seckington of Nocturnal Habits has also joined the band on guitar and keyboards.