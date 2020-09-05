Watch video for G-Eazy’s new track ‘Down’ featuring Mulatto

G-Eazy has shared a video for his new track ‘Down’ featuring rising rapper Mulatto – you can watch it below.

The Bay Area rapper, who released new project ‘Everything’s Strange Here’ back in June, announced the track on Instagram on Thursday (September 3).

“It’s time,” he wrote. “Dropping a huge record with @mulatto tomorrow. Drop a ⬇️⬇️⬇️ if u ready.”

The video, which is directed by Reel Goats, who are best known for working with DaBaby, is inspired by the 1999 comedy Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. It also features a cameo from the film’s star, Rob Schneider.

You can watch the video for ‘Down’ below:

G-Eazy has been busy working on the sequel to his 2014 album ‘These Things Happen’. In addition to this, he’s dropped the songs ‘Moana’ with Jack Harlow and ‘Still be Friends‘ with Tory Lanez and Tyga.

In June, G-Eazy shared a new single entitled ‘Love Is Gone’ and an accompanying video comprised of footage taken from the ongoing worldwide protests for racial equality.

G also shared a pair of covers recorded from lockdown, taking on The xx‘s 2009 track ‘VCR’, and Bob Dylan‘s 1963 classic ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’.

The Oakland rapper uploaded the two tracks to his YouTube channel in May, both of which see G-Eazy in a reflective, melancholy mood.

They’re not the first classic tracks covered by G-Eazy since going into isolation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In April, he shared a moody pop version of Radiohead‘s 1992 single ‘Creep’, for which he enlisted actress Ashley Benson, who he was later rumoured to be dating.

He also shared his take on The Beatles‘ ‘I’m So Tired’, which appeared on the group’s self-titled so-called ‘White Album’ in 1968.