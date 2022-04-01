Watch VIVIZ and Hyolyn take the stage on the first episode of ‘Queendom 2’

The second season of Mnet’s reality TV series Queendom premiered yesterday (March 31), and it featured performances by Hyolyn and VIVIZ.

In the first episode of the season, the competing K-pop acts (VIVIZ, Brave Girls, former SISTAR singer Hyolyn, WJSN, LOONA and Kep1er.) were tasked with a performance of their most representative song.

The first group to take the stage were VIVIZ, who performed a medley of two GFRIEND songs ‘Time for the Moon Night’ and ‘Rough’. “Like we’ve always said, we’re VIVIZ and GFRIEND so there’s no reason to exclude GFRIEND songs,” member SinB explained during VIVIZ’ preparation for their performance.

Hyolyn, meanwhile, performed a solo rendition of SISTAR’s hit 2014 song ‘Touch My Body’ – a move that excited both live viewers and other competitors, who were viewing the performances backstage.

Elsewhere in the episode, each group was asked to reveal who they considered their rival on the show. Groups WJSN and VIVIZ both chose Hyolyn as their rival, while Hyolyn chose Kep1er. Kep1er named LOONA as their rival, while LOONA named WJSN.

“I wanted to receive at least one vote,” said Brave Girls member Minyoung after the task. Member Yuna added that the group “would have to show ourselves better”.

Brave Girls and Kep1er are set to perform during the next episode, which will air on April 7 at 9:20pm KST on Mnet. Queendom 2 is also available to stream on Viu in various regions.

Queendom 2 was first announced by Mnet in December 2021, and comes roughly three years after its first season premiered in 2019. That season featured girl groups AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and singer Park Bom.

Following the debut season of Queendom, Mnet launched two sequels. Road To Kingdom in 2020 featured the seven boybands PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, VERIVERY, ONEUS and TO1.

The winner of Road To Kingdom, THE BOYZ, eventually went on to complete in 2021’s Kingdom: Legendary War. That series also included BtoB, iKON, SF9, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.