Watch VIVIZ perform ‘BOP BOP!’ for Grammy’s Global Spin series

VIVIZ have unveiled a live performance video of their debut single, ‘BOP BOP!’ for Grammy’s Global Spin series.

The trio recently performed Grammy’s Global Spin series, making them the first-ever K-pop girl group to be featured on the series. In it, VIVIZ performed a live rendition of their debut single at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a cultural landmark in Seoul, while styled in reworks of the traditional Korean Hanbok.

“Ride this rhythm / Bop, bop, just feel the music / Bop, bop, tonight / You’re the only one who shines, so shine,” the group sing in the energetic chorus.

Advertisement

‘BOP BOP!’ is the title track of the group’s debut mini-album, ‘Beam Of Prism’. That record, released last February, marked VIVIZ’s first official release as a group since their formation in 2021, under Big Planet Made Entertainment (BPM).

VIVIZ are currently competing in the second season of Mnet’s reality TV series Queendom, against K-pop acts Brave Girls, former SISTAR singer Hyolyn, WJSN, LOONA and Kep1er. In the latest episode of the series, the trio took the stage with a chic cover of WJSN’s ‘Unnatural’ as part of the second round of challenges on the show.

In other news, MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, is gearing up to launch a brand-new group soon.

CEO Lee Hyung-jin revealed that the agency’s new girl group is currently preparing to debut sometime in June. The upcoming act, named LAPILLUS, will include members who speak Spanish, English, Tagalog, Chinese and Japanese.