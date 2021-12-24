Watch Voice Of Baceprot perform five new songs during virtual concert

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have premiered a handful of new songs during a recent virtual concert.

The Supermusic NEXTZone virtual concert, which took place on Thursday (December 23), marked the band’s return to Indonesia after a tour of Europe. To celebrate their triumphant return, the three-piece shared new songs for the first time ever.

For their set, Voice Of Baceprot performed a total of seven tracks, five of which are currently unreleased. They kicked off the performance with ‘The Enemy Of Earth is You’, followed by ‘Age Oriented’, ’What’s The Holy (Nobel) Today?’ And ‘(Not) Public Property’.

Watch Voice Of Baceprot perform at Supermusic NEXTZone below.

The band then took a short break to discuss their recent tour, their approach to music and more with veteran musicians Rey Marshall and Barry Likumahua. Marshall then joined the band to perform their first single ‘School Revolution’, followed by Likumahua’s support on new tune ‘PMS’.

Voice Of Baceprot closed their set with their most recent release, ‘God Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’, which vocalist Marsya told NME in an interview earlier this year is a direct blow against the “suppression of women” and “our common designation as objects and second-rate human beings”.

More recently, Voice of Baceprot went viral on TikTok with a clip of Marsya calling out interviewers’ preoccupation with their hijabs, or religious headscarves, onstage while on their European tour.

Voice Of Baceprot are set to play Wacken Open Air Festival in August next year, becoming only the sixth Indonesian act to grace the stage at the German heavy music festival.