Watch Warren Hue rap a 10-song medley of ‘Omomo Punk’, ‘Getcho Mans’, ‘Candy Choppa’ and more

Warren Hue has appeared on Korean rap YouTube channel Dingo FreeStyle, performing a medley of verses from popular tracks in his discography including ‘Omomo Punk’ and ‘Getcho Mans’.

Dingo FreeStyle shared the video on Monday (February 7), featuring Warren Hue performing his tracks on a rooftop in sunny Los Angeles. The performance video comes hot on the heels of Hue’s romantic new single ‘RUNAWAY W ME’ last week.

For his set, Warren Hue performed verses from 10 songs, including ‘Always Rising’, ‘Omomo Punk’, ‘Lazy Susan’ and ‘RUNAWAY W ME’. Also part of the 14-minute video are ‘Getcho Mans’ with Rich Brian, ‘Candy Choppa’, ‘Star In Love’, ‘Warriors’ and ‘I NEED U, IN THE SUMMERTIME’.

Watch the performance video below.

Hue’s performance for Dingo FreeStyle follows a similar performance by 88rising labelmate Rich Brian in late January. For his set, Brian performed songs like ‘New Tooth’, ‘Edamame’, ‘Gospel’, and ‘Cold’.

Warren Hue, who features on the NME 100 list for acts to watch in 2022, also recently won Best Song By An Asian Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Omomo Punk’. He is also nominated for Best Song In The World at the BandLab NME Awards, which will take place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday, March 2.

In a January interview with NME, Hue revealed that he’s hard at work on his upcoming album, ‘Boy Of The Year’. While the album has yet to receive a release date, Hue shared that “there’s some personal moments on this album, and some sounds that I’ve never touched before this album”.