Watch Warren Hue’s chill music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Tobi Lou

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has released the music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Nigeria-born American rapper Tobi Lou alongside his album ‘Boy Of The Year’.

The 88rising artist dropped the music video on the same day as the release of his highly anticipated debut album on July 29. The music video sees Hue eating a burger in a California diner interspersed with clips of him walking a pack of dogs and lounging in a mansion while he raps, “Past love / I got her outta my life like straight up outta my life / No distractions / I got her out of my life.”

Watch the music video for Warren Hue’s ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring tobi lou below.

Advertisement

‘Boy Of The Year’, now on all streaming platforms, includes Hue’s previously released singles ‘RUNAWAY W ME’, ‘W’ with yvngxchris and ‘Handsome’. NME gave ‘Boy Of The Year’ a stellar four-out-of-five star review, calling it “one of the most accomplished debuts in recent memory”. Reviewer Rhian Daly praised Hue as ” a young artist, far from his peak, already making undeniably great work,” though he noted an over-reliance on the word “bitches” on the record.

Warren Hue recently announced his “first tour ever” of North America this October in support of ‘Boy Of The Year’. The six-stop tour will kick off in Los Angeles on October 20 at the Roxy Theatre and will include stops at New York’s Sob’s, Toronto’s Velvet Underground and Vancouver’s Fortune Sound Club before wrapping at Brick & Mortar in San Francisco on October 28. Tickets and more information can be obtained here.

Hue also won the Best Song By An Asian Artist award for his debut single ‘Omomo Punk’ at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, and was named a member of the NME 100 list for 2022.

Hue is set to join Jackson Wang’s Magic Man Experience, NIKI and Rich Brian at label 88rising’s upcoming Head In The Clouds festival in August in Pasadena, California this August 20 and 21. Joining them on the bill are Jay Park, BIBI, Chung Ha, the debut of Audrey Nuna and Deb Never’s collaborative project, No Rome.