Watch Wet Leg’s “phenomenal” performance of ‘Too Late Now’ on James Corden

Wet Leg recently stopped by James Corden’s Late Late Show and gave a buzzy performance of their track, ‘Too Late Now’. Watch a clip from the show below.

The band is preparing to release their highly anticipated debut album next week, and recently played ‘Chaise Longue’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show, before heading to Corden last night (March 31).

Following an introduction, where Corden called the duo “phenomenal”, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers launched into the slowly building track, amid howls from the crowd.

After the first verse, the tempo switches as Teasdale, rapidly chants, “Now everything is going wrong / I think I changed my mind again” before the beat drops and the song launches on.

The performance also saw Teasdale and Chambers spinning around playfully to the sounds of their guitars.

Speaking to NME in a recent Big Read, Teasdale described how she uses humour in her lyrics.

“I always try to dilute serious things with humour, I think,” Teasdale said. “So it only feels natural that if there’s a bit of humour in there, that would attach itself to something that’s maybe a bit sad. I will always try and make light of things.”

The duo also spoke to NME last year, during which Teasdale said Wet Leg wanted to be recognised as “guitar heroes”.

“We want to be recognised as guitar heroes, as it doesn’t hurt to win sometimes,” she said. “But also, you just have no control over these things as music is so subjective, and we’re not ultra competitive people…”

Chambers added: “Even on a practical level it’s been a challenge; I’ve struggled with asking for what I want in my monitors and coping with the size of the crowds that have come to see us. But that’s OK. We’re always learning.”

The band’s self-titled debut will be out April 8 via Domino. It features previously released singles, ‘Chaise Longue’, ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Oh No’.

Wet Leg is also about to embark on UK headline tour. Tickets are available tickets here.