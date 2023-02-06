Watch Wet Leg’s Grammys 2023 acceptance speech: “What are we doing here?”

Wet Leg picked up two awards at last night’s (February 5) 2023 Grammy Awards – Best Alternative Music Performance for ‘Chaise Longue’ and Best Alternative Album for their self titled debut LP.

As the band went to pick up the former, singer Rhian Teasdale seemed surprised by their victory. You can view footage below.

“This is so funny. What are we doing here? I dunno, but here we are,” she giggled before she added: “This year has been so surprising, starting this band has been such a surprise and being on the road. We couldn’t have done it without our amazing crew.”

Advertisement

Shortly after the band were back up onstage to accept Best Alternative Album, which saw drummer Henry Holmes take to the stage.

“This is just a magical evening,” he said while Teasdale and Hester Chambers giggled in the background. “There are so many people out there that we should thank and my mind has gone blank and I feel like I might wet myself. It’s all getting a bit much but thank you to everyone who has helped us do this.”

He then thanked his band members and added: “We’re one big fucked up family.” You can view footage below.

Wet Leg’s self titled debut album was awarded five stars by the NME and described as “an instant classic debut that justifies the hype.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beyoncé took home the most awards this year at last night’s ceremony, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She picked up awards including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

The big four awards went to Styles (Album Of The Year), Lizzo (Record Of The Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song Of The Year) and Samara Joy (Best New Artist).

Further history was made when actor Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She honoured late DJ and producer SOPHIE during her acceptance speech.

You can find the full list of winners here, and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.