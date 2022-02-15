Watch Whal & Dolph’s heart-wrenching music video for ‘BFF’

Thai pop duo Whal & Dolph have dropped their latest single, ‘BFF’.

The track, out yesterday (February 14) on all major streaming platforms under What The Duck, is inspired by the idea of loving a friend in secret. This theme carries on to the music video, which presents the main character’s story told from two perspectives.

One side of the split screen presents the lead’s what-could-have-beens – scenarios that could have happened had he made a move. Meanwhile, the other side exhibits his reality, where he witnesses the love of his life get married to someone else.

Towards the end, however, the focus shifts to the woman, whose true feelings are revealed.

Watch the music video below:

‘BFF’ is the pop act’s first release of the year, and their first drop after putting out their album ‘WILLISHMARA’ in 2021. In June that year, NME highlighted the 10-track record as one of the 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs the first half of 2021 had to offer. “On ‘Willishmara’, the duo zero in on what they do best: crafting deceptively simple songs themed around falling in love and, more often than not, having it go unreciprocated,” wrote NME‘s Chanun Poomsawai.

Whal & Dolph, composed of Por Kritsarun (vocals) and Namvon Vanon (guitar), made their debut in 2017 with the track ‘Your Curve’. In the same year, they released their debut album ‘Rayon’. Since then, they have released several singles, an EP called ‘PAR-K’, and two live performance albums.