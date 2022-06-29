Watch Whal & Dolph’s nostalgic music video for new single ‘how r u?’

Thai pop duo Whal & Dolph have released their latest single entitled ‘how r u?’.

The track arrived on Tuesday (June 28) on all major streaming platforms via What The Duck. The indie-pop anthem’s fun sound contrasts its sad and melancholic lyrics about longing for someone you love.

The pair have also dropped an accompanying music video for ‘how r u?’. The nostalgic, colourful visual sees a guy in semi-formal attire at a karaoke bar. While waiting for his date to arrive, he receives an old photo of him and his childhood friends as he begins reminiscing the old days.

Watch Whal & Dolph’s music video below:

‘how r u?’ is the duo’s second release of the year. It follows their February release, ‘BFF’, which shares the narrative of loving a friend in secret.

Whal & Dolph – composed of vocalist Por Kritsarun and guitarist Namvon Vanon – released their album ‘WILLISHMARA’ last year. The 10-track record, with deceptively simple songs themed around falling in love and having it go unreciprocated, as writer Chanun Poomsawai pointed out, is included in NME’s best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2021 list.