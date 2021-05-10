Watch White Shoes & The Couples Company’s cinematic video for ‘Irama Cita’

White Shoes & The Couples Company (WSATCC) have dropped a cinematic music video for their single ‘Irama Cita’.

The video, directed by Anggun Priambodo, arrived on YouTube on Sunday evening (May 9) and is the first single taken from their latest album ‘2020’.

The clip stars actress Asmara Abigail – who starred in two of Joko Anwar’s 2019 films Gundala and Impetigore, as well as the film Homecoming – as Sarmi, a hotel cleaner who’s celebrating her birthday. Exhausted and lonely after work, she finds herself sharing a durian with her fellow taxi riders – who together come to the rescue of a street performer who’s mugged by the roadside.

Watch how it all unfolds in the video, and see the retro ‘movie’ poster for the clip below.

‘Irama Cita’ was first aired on November 6 via a broadcast on 20 radio stations across Indonesia, and was later released on limited 10-inch vinyl.

The limited CD edition of ‘2020’ launched in December, including a separate compilation of 10 B-sides and a 60-page hardcover photo album. The band’s label has only pressed 2,020 copies of this edition, which sold out.

In late March, the band announced another pressing of the CDs, excluding the compilation and photo album.

‘2020’ is the band’s third full studio album, after releasing their self-titled debut album in 2005 and ‘Album Vakansi’ in 2010. Aside from two mini-albums, ‘Skenario Masa Muda’ (2007) and ‘Menyanyikan Lagu-Lagu Daerah’ (2012), the band have spent the decade touring various countries in Europe and Southeast Asia.