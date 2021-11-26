Watch Wolf Alice perform ‘Delicious Things’ with an orchestra at Abbey Road studios

Wolf Alice have shared a live video of the band performing ‘Delicious Things’ at London’s Abbey Road studios.
The clip, which you can watch below, sees the band backed by a full orchestra and choir.
“We were thrilled to get a chance to record a live version of ‘Delicious Things’ at Abbey Road, we’d never been there before and were so happy to do a version of one of our fave songs with a whole orchestra and choir,” the band wrote on Instagram.
The track featured on their recent album ‘Blue Weekend’.
NME called the record “a masterpiece full of confidence and magic” in a five-star album review.
The band recently released a new edition of the album, featuring four live versions of songs from ‘Blue Weekend’ alongside a cover of Alex G‘s 2017 track ‘Bobby’.
Wolf Alice previously brought their new record to a tiny show at Kingston venue Pryzm as part of a tour supporting the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live campaign. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “What’s impressive is how seamlessly the band shift gears, segueing from tender vulnerability to teeth-baring riffs without missing a beat.”
Speaking to NME, bassist Theo Ellis said that it was “amazing” to be back out on the road post-COVID restrictions.
“There’s such a huge and different community of people that have been affected by [the pandemic] in the music world,” Ellis added. “It’s not just us – it’s all of our crew, all the people who work at these festivals, all the people who work at venues.