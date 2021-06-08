Watch Wolf Alice’s dramatic new video for ‘The Beach’

Wolf Alice have shared a new video for their song ‘The Beach’ – you can watch the dramatic clip below.

The track is the latest to be taken from the four-piece’s new album ‘Blue Weekend’, which was released last Friday (June 4).

‘The Beach’ video, which was released last night (June 7), features singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell in the starring role, with the clip following the musician at home.

After taking a bath, a distressed Rowsell collapses onto a bed as water from the bath seeps over the edge – plunging Rowsell into in an imagined body of water as the song builds to a climax.

You can watch the Jordan Hemingway-directed video for Wolf Alice’s ‘The Beach’ above.

Footage from ‘The Beach’ video is set to feature in the accompanying ‘Blue Weekend’ short film – also directed by Hemingway – which will premiere in London on Thursday (June 10). Wolf Alice will accompany the pair of screenings with two acoustic performances on the day.

Wolf Alice will head out on the road in the UK and Ireland next year, while the band are also set to headline Latitude Festival 2021 next month.

Wolf Alice are currently on course to claim the number one spot in the UK Albums Chart this week, with ‘Blue Weekend’ outselling all of their top five rivals combined.