Watch Wormrot perform unreleased song ‘When Talking Fails, It’s Time For Violence’

Singaporean grindcore trio Wormrot have performed a new unreleased track, ‘When Talking Fails, It’s Time For Violence’, in a live performance for Snakeweed Studios.

The band performed the new track along with their latest single, ‘Behind Closed Doors’. The performance was uploaded onto Snakeweed Studios’ YouTube channel on Wednesday (March 30). Watch the video below.

Both songs will feature on the band’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Hiss’, which is scheduled for release on July 8 via Earache Records. The album will see vocalist Arif learning to adapt his singing style after damaging his vocal cords, and guitarist Rasyid experimenting with new guitar effects. The album will also feature strings from 18-year old violinist Myra Choo.

Wormrot are the latest act to perform for Snakeweed Studios’ Snakeweed Sessions. Previous performers include Charlie Lim, Linying, Gentle Bones and more. Sobs most recently debuted the new song ‘Burn Book’ via the Singaporean recording studio’s performance series last week.

In other news, Wormrot guitarist Rasyid’s side project Marijannah have released a new EP, ‘Music From and Inspired by GiantLands’. The EP, released on March 25, also serves as the official soundtrack for tabletop roleplaying game GiantLands.