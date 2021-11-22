Watch YAØ’s glitchy music video for new single, ‘WUW’

Singaporean singer-songwriter YAØ has released a new music video for his latest single, ‘WUW’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – premiered on Friday (October 19) on major streaming platforms. The music video sees YAØ riding around in a car as snow falls, dancing in empty hallways and playing basketball alone, complete with an array of glitchy effects and brief glimpses at an animated robot.

Watch the music video for ‘WUW’ below.

Advertisement

‘WUW’, which stands for “What U Wanted”, was produced by Yung Raja producer RIIDEM (also known as Shorya). It depicts YAØ and a loved one navigating a relationship, as the singer-songwriter recognises that he’s been “too caught up on the fame” to pay attention.

‘WUW’ serves as YAØ’s second solo single of the year, following ‘I Can’t Sleep’ in May. ‘WUW’ also provides another glimpse into YAØ’s upcoming debut album, ‘Broke Pop Kids’, which has yet to receive a release date.

Prior to ‘WUW’, YAØ collaborated with Aisyah Aziz for a tender cover of Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ in July, and teamed up with Charlene Su for her track ‘say it back’ that same month.

In September, YAØ teamed up with Singaporean rappers Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba and YHB Sleepsalot for a posse remix of Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’.