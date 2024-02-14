Watch Yard Act bring ‘We Make Hits’ to US TV on ‘Fallon’

Yard Act returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 13), playing their recent single ‘We Make Hits’ – check out the video below.

The song is set to be included on the Leeds band’s second album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’, which will be released on March 1. The record will also include the singles ‘Dream Job’, ‘Petroleum’ and ‘When the Laughter Stops’.

This Fallon appearance follows on from their 2022 debut on the show, when they played a version of ‘The Overload’, the title track of their first album. “What a rush to be part of that,” the band said at the time. “Didn’t dare look up to my left to see what The Roots were making of all our nonsense.”

The new album has been co-produced by the band alongside Gorillaz member Remi Kabaka Jr., and following its release, Yard Act will embark on a huge UK and European tour that will include a massive homecoming show at Leeds’ Millennium Square on August 3. Visit here for tickets.

The band recently spoke to NME about the new album and its more sonically expansive sound, compared with their 2022 debut ‘The Overload’. “This is a party album and we had so much fun making it,” said frontman James Smith. “Musically, it just felt really freeing. We didn’t feel bound by anything.”

“We were pushing each other. We listen to all kinds of music and that comes across on the record. We had the time and the space to say, ‘Well why can’t do an Afrobeat-infused song?’ We listen to loads of Fela Kuti and stuff like that, so why don’t we showcase that side of us and turn it into a song about Blackpool? That’s about as far away from Africa as you can get.”

‘Where’s My Utopia?’ tracklisting: