Watch Yard Act, Nish Kumar, CMAT and Phill Jupitus cover ‘Tubthumping’ by Chumbawumba

Yard Act took to the stage in their Leeds hometown last night (May 9), and were joined by the likes of Nish Kumar, CMAT and Phill Jupitus. Check out footage from the show and the full setlist below.

The show came as part of the ongoing five-night residency slots at the Brudenell Social Club, in the band’s hometown of Leeds — set to take place from May 8 until May 12.

At last night’s show (May 9), fans were thrilled to see the four-piece joined onstage by some famous faces from the world of comedy. These included Nish Kumar and Phill Jupitus, who joined Yard Act for their cover of Chumbawumba’s song ‘Tubthumping’, alongside the Irish singer-songwriter CMAT.

“This time on yard act live, Nish Kumar opens the show, Sam dresses as Brian May, I get on stage, Sam batters a cardboard house, and the show is closed by Yard Act, Phill Jupitus, Nish Kumar and CMAT singing Tubthumping – never ever change,” wrote one attendee on Twitter, describing the gig.

Another added: “Phill Jupitus and Yard Act doing Tubthumping was a perfect way to end the night.” Check out fan-captured footage and reactions to the moment below.

a @cmatbaby, @MrNishKumar, @YardActBand and phil jupitus walk into a bar… what happens? a cover of chumbawumba tubthumping obviously pic.twitter.com/U2kTrRylnw — emily pilbeam (@empilbeam) May 10, 2023

this time on yard act live, nish kumar opens the show, sam dresses as brian may, i get on stage, sam batters a cardboard house, and the show is closed by yard act, phill jupitus, nish kumar and cmat singing tubthumping – never ever change @yardactband — ty (@tyler_tns) May 9, 2023

Phil Jupitus and Yard Act doing Tubthumping was a perfect way to end the night. pic.twitter.com/eyxWI2bkfo — Retep Retals (@retalsp) May 8, 2023

I’ve just watched Yard Act play Tubthumping by Chumbawumba with Phil Jupitus. It’s been an interesting evening. — Kyle (@FineNowImAwake) May 8, 2023

The performance kicked off with a rendition of their 2022 hit ‘Dark Days’, followed by ‘Quarantine The Sticks’, ‘Dead Horse’, ‘Fixer Upper’ and ‘Rich’. From there, the band played other hits including an extended version of ‘Tall Poppies’ and ‘100% Endurance’.

The encore featured a performance of their newest hit ‘The Trenchcoat Museum’, followed by the cover of ‘Tubthumping’ — complete with the star-studded lineup. For the latter, Jupitus described the show as being his “last ever gig” (via Rolling Stone).

The full setlist for Yard Act’s show at Brudenell Social Club was:

1. ‘Dark Days’

2. ‘Quarantine The Sticks’

3. ‘Dead Horse’

4. ‘Fixer Upper’

5. ‘Rich’

6. ‘Pour Another’

7. ‘Witness (Can I Get A?)’

8. ‘Tall Poppies’ (extended version)

9. ‘The Overload’

10. ‘100% Endurance’

ENCORE

11. ‘The Trenchcoat Museum’

12. ‘TubThumping’ (Chumbawamba cover)

The stint of shows in Leeds follow the band’s recent headline tour, where they played their biggest shows to date and celebrated the launch of their debut album ‘The Overload’.

Acts announced as supporting them during the five nights included Harry Hill, Rose Matafeo, Lolly Adefope and Nish Kumar. “Emboldened by mid-Glastonbury courage, I approached James in a crowd waiting to see Little Simz to tell him how much I loved Yard Act,” said Matafeo in March. “Who knew it would pay off this hard! I’m very excited to share the stage with one of my favourite bands.”

In a four-star review of their album last year, NME praised Yard Act for their “playful, arty and often righteous” approach to music. The familiar touchstones of the post-punk scene’s rigid sound – minimalist grooves, sharp guitars – are all here,” it read. “But the band thrive when they shake up the magic eight ball.”