Watch Years & Years’ fantasy-themed new video for ‘Sweet Talker’

Years & Years have shared a fantasy-themed new video for ‘Sweet Talker’ – watch it below.

The song, which is a collaboration with Galantis, arrived in November and will appear on Years & Years’ upcoming new album, ‘Night Call’.

The group, which now operates as a solo project under Olly Alexander, have followed on from previous releases ‘Crave’, ‘Starstruck‘ and Alexander’s most recent single collaboration, ‘A Second To Midnight‘, with Kylie Minogue.

You can watch the video here:

Speaking about the new video, its director Sophia Ray said the video was: “inspired by iconic fantasy films like Labyrinth and Gretel and Hansel: a sickly sweet but dark take on a fairytale, where superstar Olly Alexander finds himself trapped in an enchanted castle by a mysteriously sexy beast.

“The concept behind the video takes the Greek mythical tale of King Midas, and turns it on its head, where Olly finds a magic sword in his escape through this castle, that turns anyone he slays into candy. Olly had some amazing references and a real clear aesthetic style when it came to the brief for this video, full of whimsy, fashion and fantasy – it got me excited straight away to start coming up with ideas from his mood boards.

“Olly and I then developed the concept and creative for the video together to really bring it to its full fruition.”

Speaking earlier this year about his new album, Alexander said in a statement: “I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.”

Last month Alexander shared details of a new UK and Irish arena tour next year – see the full list of dates below.

MAY 2022

19 – Brighton, Centre

20 – Bournemouth, International Centre

21 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

26 – London, Wembley Arena

28 – Manchester, AO Arena

JUNE 2022

24 – Dublin, National Museum of Ireland

25 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park