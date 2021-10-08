Watch Yeule’s surreal music video for new single, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’

Yeule has revealed the music video for their brand new single, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’, taken from their forthcoming album ‘Glitch Princess’. View its tracklist and artwork by Neil Krug below.

‘Glitch Princess’ follows up Yeule’s 2019 debut studio album ‘Serotonin II’ and will be released on February 4, 2022 via Bayonet Records.

The music video premiered last night (October 7) on YouTube, which shows the Singapore-born, London-based artist also known as Nat Çmiel dancing across a vast, purple-hued field.

According to the press release, Yeule had to sing the lyrics to the song backwards as part of the choreography. The song was co-written with Singaporean ambient artist Kin Leonn.

Watch the video, directed by Joy Song, below.

‘Glitch Princess’ is an album that will explore Yeule’s experiences with sobriety. It will include Yeule’s previous single, ‘My Name Is Nat Çmiel’, which was released in January. One of its tracks, ‘Perfect’, will feature Japanese rap artist Tohji.

Most recently, Yeule dropped ‘4:44: The Things They Did For Me Out Of Love’, a lengthy collaboration with producer Danny L. Harle that clocks in under five hours.

Later this month, Yeule will be performing at Sónar CCCB, a virtual offshoot of the Spanish music festival, with guest British singer-songwriter Lucinda Chua. The online performance will take place October 29.

The tracklist for ‘Glitch Princess’ is:

1. ‘My Name Is Nat Çmiel’

2. ‘Electric’

3. ‘Flowers are Dead’

4. ‘Eyes’

5. ‘Perfect Blue’ feat. Tohji

6. ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Your Own Beauty’

7. ‘Fragments’

8. ‘Too Dead Inside’

9. ‘Bites on My Neck’

10. ‘I <3 U’

11. ‘Friendly Machine’

12. ‘Mandy’