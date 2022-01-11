Watch Ylona Garcia’s futuristic music video for ‘Entertain Me’

Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia has released a new music video for her latest single, ‘Entertain Me’.

In the music video uploaded onto YouTube on Tuesday (January 11), the singer step into a futuristic control room aboard a spaceship, seemingly adopting the role of a starship fighter.

Watch the music video for ‘Entertain Me’ below.

‘Entertain Me’, first released on January 6, is also the theme song for a new Filipino agent in Riot Games’ first-person shooter game, Valorant. The agent, named Neon, was officially unveiled by G following the track’s release.

Neon’s reveal showcases her special abilities, which include the Overdrive ultimate ability, which unleashes her full power for a short period of time, and the High Gear ability which instantly increases her speed and triggers an electric slide.

SURPRISE! excited to finally announce my partnership with valorant ! thank you vv much for helping me keep my mouth shut until now, @PlayVALORANT ! NEON IS SO COOL! LOVE HER TASTE IN MUSIC! ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CvtknPmyV4 — ylona. (@ylona_garcia) January 5, 2022

Neon is also the first agent of Southeast Asian descent in the Valorant universe. The all-new Valorant agent will be made available in-game from today (January 11) onwards.

‘Entertain Me’ serves as the 88rising artist’s first single of 2022. In March last year, Ylona Garcia made her debut on the label’s Filipino imprint Paradise Rising with ‘All That’, following it up in September with the single ‘Don’t Go Changing’.

The latter song is set to feature on 88rising’s upcoming compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds III′, which has yet to receive an official release date.