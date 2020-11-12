Watch Yuna perform a snippet of new song ‘Different Kind Of Love’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has previewed an unfinished new track titled ‘Different Kind Of Love’.

The track – which the artist is currently in the process of completing – has not been confirmed to appear on her upcoming album. Yuna noted that she had begun working on the track in 2017, but hasn’t been able to finish it.

The snippet was previewed on her Twitch account on Thursday (November 12), and can be streamed here from the 22-minute mark onwards.

Yuna’s upcoming album, which has not received a release date, will serve as the follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 album, ‘Rogue’, which featured artists such as Tyler, The Creator, G Eazy, Little Simz, Masego and Jay Park.

The ‘Different Kind Of Love’ teaser offers fans a first new look at music from Yuna since the back-to-back releases of singles ‘Invisible’ and her contribution to the upcoming Curious George film, ‘The Other Side’ in September.

Last month, the Malaysian singer announced an upcoming live-streamed performance at Kuala Lumpur’s Aquaria KLCC happening in December. There will be no live audience present for the hour-long concert.

Tickets to the pre-recorded livestream can be purchased here, and will be broadcast to different regions and different timezones intermittently, starting off with an Asia stream from 8pm to 9pm on December 3.