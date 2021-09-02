Watch Yuna sing ‘Money Heist’ theme ‘Bella Ciao’ with an orchestra

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has collaborated with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra for a cover of Money Heist’s iconic ‘Bella Ciao’ theme for Netflix.

The cover arrived on Wednesday (September 1) ahead of the Spanish crime drama’s fifth season premiere tomorrow.

For her cover, Yuna performed the Italian folk song supported by members of the Malaysian Philharmonic, who dressed in the series’ iconic red jumpsuits and masks.

Advertisement

Watch it below.

The cover of ‘Bella Ciao’ is just one of four that Netflix Malaysia has commissioned for the launch of the first part of Money Heist‘s final season.

Malaysian hardstyle duo Bass Agents collaborated with singer Estee for an adrenaline-pumping remix, while multi instrumentalist Shaun Vinda and award-winning tabla player Vishal Chopra shared an Indian fusion cover. Lastly, Malaysian electronic dance duo BATE released a high-energy big room remix of ‘Bella Ciao’.

Listen to the covers below.

Advertisement

Yuna’s last single was ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ featuring American musician Pink Sweat$, released in June. It serves as a precursor to the Malaysian musician’s upcoming fifth studio album, which she is currently working on with the help of ‘Channel Orange’ producer Malay.

The album has yet to receive a release date, but is “maybe 70 [per cent completed]”, Yuna said in April.