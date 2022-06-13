Watch Yuna’s ethereal video for ‘Make a Move’

Yuna has released a dreamy new video for her May track, ‘Make a Move’.

Directed by the singer’s husband Adam Sinclair, the video depicts the Malaysian singer glowing in a dreamy world of clouds, flower gardens and starry galaxies.

‘Make a Move’ is a song about first meetings and subsequent longings. “Can’t wait any longer / Could be too late / I gotta make my move on you / Display my affection / Is it too late?” goes the chorus.

“You know that even if this person knows your name, it’s not enough to spark something real, you have to make the first move to talk to them and do something before it’s too late or before the situation becomes a ‘could-have-been’,” Yuna said of the track in a press statement.

Watch the video for ‘Make a Move’ here:

‘Make a Move’ was first released last month as part of the EP ‘Y2’, alongside the tracks ‘Girl U Used 2 Know’ and ‘24 Hours’. The EP is one of five micro-releases that will collectively form Yuna’s upcoming album, ‘Y5’. The release follows March’s four-track effort ‘Y1’, which she called her “most personal project to date”.

‘Y5’ marks Yuna’s second independent release in a decade. According to a press release, the record will be out in the fall – which means it could be released around September.