Watch Yuna’s smoky acoustic cover of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’

Malaysian R&B star Yuna has performed a cover of The White Stripes’ rock classic ‘Seven Nation Army’.

The ‘Crush’ singer appeared on California radio station KCRW’s In Residence performance series, for which she performed an exclusive three-track set remotely from a studio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The short set, which was uploaded September 1, included two original tunes – her recent single ‘Stay Where You Are’ and her new song ‘Invisible’, out this Friday – and a sultry cover of the iconic White Stripes track.

Watch her performance below.

Before kicking off her set with ‘Stay Where You Are’, Yuna gave viewers some background for the track before she performed, saying the “uplifting and positive” song, which dropped in May, was actually written in 2017.

Her second track of the set was a world premiere of ‘Invisible’, which is due to release on Friday, September 4. ‘Invisible’ picks up where her 2016 single ‘Crush’, featuring Usher, left off, she said in a statement on her website.

In recent Yuna news, the Malaysian musician’s song ‘Pink Youth’ – a collaboration with British rapper Lil Simz – was included in a Spotify playlist that was curated by former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Yuna is also set to perform for Overpass Music Festival’s virtual event, Overpass: The Virtual Experience, on September 26. The rest of the festival’s line-up includes K-pop idols Mino and Gray, Filipino pop star James Reid, and international acts such as Phum Viphurit, Sosupersam, and Curtismith.