Watch Yungblud’s emotive new video with Willow for ‘Memories’

Yungblud has shared an emotive new video with Willow for ‘Memories’ – check it out below.

Towards the end of last year, Yungblud was pictured in the studio with Willow when the pair first hinted at a forthcoming collaboration. Willow uploaded a snap of herself and Harrison posing together in the studio, with the latter sharing a similar image on his Stories feed.

Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) also recently teased the collaboration via a video on his Instagram featuring Willow.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new track, Yungblud said: “This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world.

“There’s something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future – I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It’s about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other.”

The song follows on from his previously released single ‘The Funeral’ in March, the video of which featured Ozzy Osbourne. Both that and ‘Memories’ are anticipated to appear on Yungblud’s as-yet-untitled third studio album, which is expected to be released later this year.

Check out the video for ‘Memories’ here:

In July 2021, Willow made an appearance on The YUNGBLUD Podcast, where the pair talked about “rock’s evolution, the impact the music industry has had on their mental health, and how they’re reclaiming their voices”.

Advertisement

“For so long, I had a lot of fear,” Willow said during the interview with Harrison. “I felt extremely unsafe in my music career in the past and that feeling of insecurity or unsafety, like I didn’t feel protected, which just went really deep.”

“It’s interesting because all of those memories and emotions have just been resurfacing,” she continued. “I was doing the Jimmy Fallon performance, and I had like a flashback of being like 10 or 9 and having an anxiety attack on set and basically feeling like everyone around me was like ‘You’re just a brat, why aren’t you grateful?’. They didn’t see it as an anxiety attack – they saw it as a tantrum, and now I look back and know it was an anxiety attack.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud hit back at critics of his music this week, saying that he’s made it his “mission” to get them “wearing a Yungblud t-shirt next year”.

The Doncaster singer-songwriter opened up to SPIN about being misunderstood as an artist. “To Exploited fans, I’m a fucking poser,” he said. “To fucking Ariana Grande fans, I’m scary.”

However, Harrison conceded that receiving such a polarising response is part and parcel of being an authentic, well-known musician: “Ask any great, true, rock and roll artist. They’ve been ridiculed. But this is real. You saw it last night. Everyone’s dressed like each other, but there’s a thousand cultures in a room. It’s fucking liberating.”

In recent weeks, Mick Jagger praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly, saying that the two artists bring “life” to a new generation of rock music.

Speaking to Swedish radio station P4, the Rolling Stones frontman explained (via The Independent): “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few.” He continued: “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”