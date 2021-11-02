Watch Yura Yunita’s album launch concert for ‘Tutur Batin’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Yura Yunita has shared a full-length virtual concert to celebrate the launch of her new album ‘Tutur Batin’.

The virtual concert, dubbed Pertunjukan Tutur Batin, premiered on YouTube on Friday (October 29), a week after ‘Tutur Batin’ was released. Pertunjukan Tutur Batin features performances of all 11 songs from the album, albeit not in their album tracklist order.

Watch Yura Yunita’s Pertunjukan Tutur Batin below.

Per a press release, Yura Yunita’s virtual concert dives deep into the album’s themes of experiencing the five stages of grief and healing from wounds. As such, a portion of the concert takes place outdoors, surrounded by forestation and nature.

“With Pertunjunkan Tutur Batin, I want to tell stories from various phases of my life as a human being,” Yunita said as translated in a press statement. “It feels so bad. It’s been a long time since I’ve held my own concert, with a creative concept that I’ve been dreaming of for a long time. And this is the right time to do a virtual show to celebrate my 3rd album”.

‘Tutur Batin’ includes previously released singles ‘Duhai Sayang’, ‘Tenang’ and ‘Mulai Langkahmu’.

Prior to the release of the album, Yura Yunita collaborated with iconic Indonesian rock act Dewa 19 to re-record their hit songs ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Kangen’ with Yunita’s unique vocals.