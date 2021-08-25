Watch Zack Tabudlo cover OPM hit ‘Ako’y Sa Iyo, Ika’y Sa Akin’

Zack Tabudlo has shared a solo guitar cover of IAXE’s OPM classic ‘Ako’y Sa Iyo, Ika’y Sa Akin’, which was uploaded to his official YouTube page on August 22.

The Filipino singer-songwriter now has a thriving music career and label backing from Island Records Philippines, but just four years ago was another aspiring artist sharing his guitar and keyboard covers on YouTube.

Tabudlo acknowledged this, explaining in the video description that “something in me wanted to go back to my roots and do a cover tonight”. He picked the 1994 song ‘Ako’y Sa Iyo, Ika’y Sa Akin’ by the band IAXE, which was “one of my fave songs to perform when I was young”.

He continued, “I was reflecting earlier and thought about life, as well as my music all these years. Started super small with just a few of you doing random covers here on YT. And now, millions of you listen to my craft and words can never express how blessed and thankful I am to all of you.”

Hear Tabudlo put his own spin on the Original Pilipino Music hit – and show off his falsetto – below:

In the video description, Tabudlo also promised “more music coming soon”. This year alone, he’s been on a tear of singles, including his latest tracks ‘Binibini’ and ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’. The former also got an English rework titled ‘Binibini (Last Day On Earth)’ with British artist James TW.

Tabudlo has also dropped heartbreaking music videos for both singles, ‘Binibini’ starring Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, and ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’ featuring Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino.