Watch Zack Tabudlo love in silence in first entry of ‘Pano: The Trilogy’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released the first of the three-part music video series for his 2021 single ‘Pano’.

The visual, released yesterday (October 3), sees the artist loving his friend in silence as he watches her go through pain and heartbreak from her relationship with another man. It ends with her crying on his shoulders as he embraces her for comfort. “You don’t have to worry anymore. I’m here,” Tabudlo whispers.

The last two parts of series – dubbed as ‘Pano: The Trilogy’ – are scheduled for release on October 5 and 7, where their story will continue. All music videos are directed by Dominic Bekaert.

Following these releases, the singer will be joining Jeremy Zucker for his Manila showcase on October 8 as the support act. Yesterday, Tabudlo was also revealed as part of the Manila leg lineup for 88rising’s Head In The Clouds, happening on December 9 to 10.

In September, the soloist dropped the single ‘Pero’, a track he described as “more painful than ‘Pano’”. He further elaborated in one of his posts, writing, “‘Pano’ was self-pity. ‘Pero’ is self-love.” It marks his fifth solo work for the year, following the songs ‘Yakap’, ‘Anghel’, ‘As You Are’ and ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’.