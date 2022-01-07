Watch Zack Tabudlo team up with Billkin to perform ‘Give Me Your Forever’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has shared a performance of his song ‘Give Me Your Forever’ featuring Thai actor-musician Billkin.

The performance, which was uploaded on Tabudlo’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (January 5), was cut from the live-streamed BYE 2021 concert, which originally aired on New Year’s Eve.

The video sees Tabudlo and Billkin perform the song – originally from Tabudlo’s 2021 debut album ‘Episode’ – in separate locations, with the Filipino musician singing live under pink lights and his Thai counterpart in a slick recording studio. Watch it below.

Organised by Universal Music Philippines, the BYE 2021 concert featured over 30 Filipino artists, including Ben&Ben, SB19, James Reid, Nadine Lustre, and Blaster Silonga.

The virtual concert, which stretched to nearly six hours, included a donation drive for survivors of Typhoon Odette. Revisit the full concert here.

Tabudlo’s duet with Billkin also comes hot on the heels of his new single ‘HATDOG’ featuring James Reid, which was released on New Year’s Day. Before that, he’d released the song ‘Pano’ on December 6.

Tabudlo will embark on an eight-leg US tour in April alongside rock band December Avenue. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Billkin – real name Putthipong Assaratanakul – was named one of Thailand’s most-streamed local artists on Spotify last year.