Watch Zack Tabudlo’s charming new music video for ‘Habang Buhay’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released a music video for his latest single, ‘Habang Buhay’.

The charming music video arrived on YouTube on Sunday evening (September 25), and stars YouTubers Cong Velasquez and Viy Cortez. The video, directed by Moises Zee, also features Tabudlo.

Watch the music video for ‘Habang Buhay’ below.

In the video, Velasquez and Cortez – a couple in real life – engage in a series of mundane activities together at home: playing mobile games, cooking, and doing chores. Tabudlo, on the other hand, appears as a fly-on-the-wall presence as he performs the song with an electric guitar.

Following the release of the ‘Habang Buhay’ video, Tabudlo took to social media to share his experience working with the couple, revealing that he had been a fan of the duo since their early days as content creators.

“Dreams [really] do come true,” he wrote. “Never imagined working wt them ever. [Really] blessed and honored to work with these amazing people.”

He also thanked director Moises Zee, as well as the other crew members involved in the production of the music video. Tabudlo also notable teased that there will be “more music coming vv soon”.

The tease comes after the Filipino musician postponed the release of another single, ‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-Ibig’. The track was first announced in early September, and was initially scheduled to release on September 17.

“Things have been pretty intense and crazy lately and I don’t think the timing is right,” he said in a post on Instagram on September 14. Three days later (September 17), Tabudlo instead surprised fans with the release of ‘Habang Buhay’. A new release date for ‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-Ibig’ has yet to be announced.

‘Habang Buhay’ serves as Tabudlo’s sixth single of 2021, following releases such as ‘Binibini’, ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’, ’Elizabeth’ and ‘Iyong Iyo’.