Watch Zack Tabudlo’s comedic music video for ‘Simula Palang Nung Una’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has shared a music video for his single ‘Simula Palang Nung Una’, starring comedians Empoy Marquex and Albert Nicolas.

The clip, directed by Milo Livelo, arrived on YouTube on Thursday (November 25). The song is taken off his recent debut album ‘Episodes’.

The visual sees the life and antics of fictional pro wrestling tag team Buko Bros, played by Marquex and Nicolas, as they take on a string of comical opponents as they rise up the ranks of their league. The scrappy characters and setting are reminiscent of the 2006 comedy Nacho Libre, which starred Jack Black.

On Instagram, Tabudlo noted the latest video is a departure from the previous releases which carried a more serious or somber tone.

“There u have it!! another episode, this time we went for a comedic route but with a twist,” he wrote.

“Want to give all my love and thanks to Direk and the rest of his prod team for this wonderful and absolutely hilarious music video.”

Tabudlo also thanked the Philippine Wrestling Revolution team for taking part in the production, as well as Marquex and Nicolas who he hailed as “the OGs of comedy.”

“The shoot had such a happy and light environment because of these amazing people. Love u mga kuya! thank u for such an amazing time.”

The visual work also marks the 10th “Episode” of a series of music videos Tabudlo released in conjunction with the 14-track debut album.

Ahead of the album’s launch on October 15, Tabudlo revealed the release schedule of all 14 music videos that accompanied the release.

To celebrate the album, Tabudlo is also slated to perform his first-ever digital concert on December 23.