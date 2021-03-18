Watch Zild Benitez’s bucolic new video for ‘Bungantulog’

Zild Benitez has unveiled a video for ‘Bungantulog’, another song from his upcoming second solo album ‘Huminga’.

The video, which premiered today (March 18), was directed by Trina + Raymond and shot on location at the Teraoka Family Farm in Pangasinan, Philippines.

As previously teased on social media, the video features Zild riding on horseback. He sings over slide guitar while seated pensively in the middle of a field – evoking the album cover of ‘Huminga’ – and also performs with his band.

Watch the ‘Bungantulog’ video below:

The credits for ‘Bungantulog’ and its video shared on YouTube list Rico Blanco among the members of Zild’s band. The former Rivermaya frontman is head of Balcony Entertainment, the Manila-based artist management group and record label Zild is signed to.

‘Bungantulog’ is one of Zild’s favourite songs on the album, he revealed on Twitter. It arrives less than a week after Zild announced ‘Huminga’, its cover art and release date of April 8. It joins previous singles ‘Kyusi’ and ‘Apat’, which have both gotten music videos as well.

So far, all ‘Huminga’ singles showcase the IV Of Spades member’s return to guitar-based, more organic-sounding instrumentation. He’d explored poppy electronic sounds and chiptune on his solo debut ‘Homework Machine’, which he wrote and recorded during lockdown. Released last August, the album came in at number 2 on NME’s list of the best Asian albums of 2020.

Benitez told NME that with ‘Homework Machine’ he aimed to make music distinct from IV Of Spades’ material. “All those things associated with Spades’ music, I avoided them. I wanted all the drums to be robotic-sounding, and I didn’t want deep words in the lyrics. I told myself I’d write just like a kid talking: a more childlike approach, not like a poet or anything,” he said.