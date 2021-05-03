Watch Zild Benitez’s rustic video for ‘Huminga’

Zild Benitez has dropped a rustic music video for his single ‘Huminga’, the title track of his recently released sophomore solo album.

The video, which arrived on YouTube on Sunday (May 2), was directed by Shaira Luna. In it, Benitez traverses lush gardens, waterfalls, and creeks. He is seen playing an acoustic guitar and singing against a peaceful and green countryside backdrop – similar to his previous video for the track ‘Bugantulog’.

Watch the ‘Huminga’ music video below:

Advertisement

“This song started the whole record,” Benitez said in a brief caption on his Instagram profile. “This album is my favorite creation.”

‘Huminga’ and ‘Bugantulog’ join previous singles ‘Kyusi’ and ‘Apat’, which have both gotten music videos as well. On April 8, Benitez released the album ‘Huminga’ in full. The singer-songwriter told NME that he “really wanted to make something that conjured the outdoors”, marking a clear departure from his 2020 debut ‘Homework Machine’, which offered a chiptune synthpop sound.

“This time around, I feel like I touched on experiences I haven’t tapped for material before: specific stories like experiencing love for the first time, growing apart from your friends, isolation,” the 23-year-old musician said.