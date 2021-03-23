Watch Zild perform his new single ‘Bungantulog’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Zild Benitez performed his new single ‘Bungantulog‘ live on the Wish 107.5 Bus yesterday (March 22).

The track, which is about chasing one’s dreams and the hard-hitting realities that entails, was released last week with a bucolic music video. It will be featured in Zild’s upcoming second solo album ‘Huminga’.

Watch Zild and his four-piece band perform the song below, complete with slide guitar:

Zild had earlier revealed on Twitter that ‘Bungantulog’ is one of his favourite songs on the upcoming album, which will also feature singles ‘Kyusi’ and ‘Apat’, which were released earlier this year.

Zild is also known as a member of rock trio IV Of Spades, which have been on hiatus since August 2020. The 23-year-old released his solo debut album ‘Homework Machine’ that same month. He had worked on and recorded ‘Homework Machine’ during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The album came in at number 2 on NME‘s list of best Asian albums in 2020.

With his new singles for ‘Huminga’, Zild demonstrates a return to guitar-based instrumentation. It marks a contrast from ‘Homework Machine’, which showcased more poppy electronic sounds and chiptune, which he had told NME earlier was intended to make his solo music distinct from IV Of Spades’ material.